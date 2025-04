Суицидальное поведение

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention : Empowers those affected by suicide by funding research, educating the public about mental health issues and suicide prevention, supporting suicide survivors and those who have lost a loved one to suicide, and advocating for relevant public health policies.

American Association of Suicidology : A developer and provider of professional training programs to mental and physical health providers who may encounter suicidal individuals, the American Association of Suicidology offers accreditation and training opportunities for organizations and individuals. This organization also provides support to clinicians whose patients have died by suicide.

Jed Foundation : The Jed Foundation partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen the mental health of adolescents and young adults and thus prevent suicide. This organization also provides support to clinicians whose patients have died by suicide.

988 the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Provides 24/7 support for people in distress. Content available in various formats via text, phone, and chat for special populations (eg, for veterans, the deaf and hard of hearing, LGBTQ populations) and in Spanish.

Preventing Suicide: A technical package of policy, programs, and practices: Issued by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, this resource is a compilation of best practices to help communities and states hone their suicide-prevention activities by focusing on interventions at several levels: the level of the individual, their relationships, the community, and society as a whole.