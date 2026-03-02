Most children have symptoms of viral respiratory infection for 1 to 3 days before the onset of severe symptoms of stridor and dyspnea. In a few children, onset is acute and is characterized by cough, respiratory stridor, high fever, and often copious purulent secretions that can cause choking or life-threatening airway obstruction.

Audio Stridor

As in patients with epiglottitis, children with bacterial tracheitis may have a markedly toxic appearance and respiratory distress that may progress rapidly and require intubation. The clinical presentation appears to have evolved over time and is characterized by older average age at diagnosis and a reduced incidence of marked toxicity and need for intensive care unit (ICU) admission (1). However, there is still a high frequency of ICU admission, and intensive monitoring and aggressive management are required in many cases. Drooling is less common in children with tracheitis than in those with epiglottitis.

Complications of bacterial tracheitis include hypotension, cardiorespiratory arrest, bronchopneumonia, and sepsis. Subglottic stenosis secondary to prolonged intubation and subsequent postinflammatory fibrosis is uncommon. Most children treated appropriately recover without sequelae.