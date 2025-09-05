Antibiotic resistance

Many staphylococcal strains produce penicillinase, an enzyme that inactivates several beta-lactam antibiotics; these strains are resistant to penicillin G, ampicillin, amoxicillin, and antipseudomonal penicillins (eg, piperacillin).

Penicillinase-resistant penicillins (eg, methicillin, oxacillin, nafcillin, cloxacillin, dicloxacillin) and first generation cephalosporins are the preferred antibiotics to treat staphylococcal infections. However, the high prevalence of MRSA in both healthcare and community settings may limit their empiric use. Tetracyclines (eg, doxycycline), trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX), vancomycin, daptomycin, anti-MRSA cephalosporins (eg, ceftaroline, ceftobiprole) and linezolid can frequently still be used. Clindamycin resistance among staphylococcal isolates varies widely.

MRSA isolates were initially associated with infections acquired in a health care facility and demonstrated resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics, including erythromycin, clindamycin, and fluoroquinolones. Community-associated MRSA (CA-MRSA) subsequently emerged and is now widespread. CA-MRSA tends to be less resistant to multiple antibiotics than hospital-acquired MRSA. These strains, although resistant to most beta-lactams, are often susceptible to TMP/SMX and tetracyclines (minocycline, doxycycline). They are often susceptible to clindamycin, but there is the potential for emergence of clindamycin resistance by strains inducibly resistant to erythromycin (laboratories may report these strains as D-test positive). The distinction between HA-MRSA (classically, USA100/200 strains) and CA-MRSA (such as USA300 strains) has become less clear, and the patient's location at the time of infection may not entirely accurately reflect these initial distinctions (2).

Vancomycin is effective against most MRSA, sometimes with rifampin and an aminoglycoside added for some serious infections (ie, osteomyelitis, prosthetic joint infections, prosthetic valve endocarditis). An alternative antibiotic (eg, daptomycin, linezolid, tedizolid, dalbavancin, oritavancin, telavancin, tigecycline, omadacycline, lefamulin, eravacycline, delafloxacin, quinupristin/dalfopristin, TMP/SMX, ceftaroline, ceftobiprole) should be considered when treating MRSA strains with a vancomycin minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of ≥ 1.5 mcg/mL.

Vancomycin-resistant S. aureus (VRSA; MIC ≥ 16 mcg/mL) and vancomycin-intermediate–susceptible S. aureus (VISA; MIC 4 to 8 mcg/mL) strains have appeared in the United States. These organisms require linezolid, tedizolid, quinupristin/dalfopristin, daptomycin, TMP/SMX, delafloxacin, oritavancin, ceftaroline, or ceftobiprole. Dalbavancin and telavancin are active against VISA but have little activity against VRSA. Oritavancin is active against both VISA and VRSA.

Because incidence of MRSA has increased, initial empiric treatment for serious staphylococcal infections (particularly those that occur in a health care setting) should include an antibiotic with reliable activity against MRSA. Thus, appropriate antibiotics include the following:

For proven or suspected bloodstream infections, vancomycin or daptomycin

For pneumonia, vancomycin, telavancin, or linezolid (because daptomycin is not reliably active in the lungs)

Table Antibiotic Treatment of Staphylococcal Infections in Adults summarizes treatment options.