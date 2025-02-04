Bladder Cancer

Invasive cancers

Tumors that penetrate the muscle (ie, ≥ stage T2) usually require radical cystectomy (removal of bladder and adjacent structures) with concomitant urinary diversion; partial cystectomy is possible for < 5% of patients. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy with a cisplatin-containing regimen prior to cystectomy is considered standard of care in eligible patients. Lymphadenectomy at the time of surgery is required for staging and potential therapeutic benefit; however, the extent required is debatable.

Urinary diversion following cystectomy traditionally involves routing urine through an ileal conduit to an abdominal stoma and collecting it in an external drainage bag. Alternatives such as orthotopic neobladder or continent cutaneous diversion are becoming common and are appropriate for select patients. For both procedures, an internal reservoir is constructed from the intestine. For the orthotopic neobladder, the reservoir is connected to the urethra. Patients empty the reservoir by relaxing the pelvic floor muscles and increasing abdominal pressure, so that urine passes through the urethra almost naturally. Most patients maintain urinary control during the day, but some incontinence may occur at night. For continent cutaneous urinary diversion, the reservoir is connected to a continent abdominal stoma. Patients empty the reservoir by self-catheterization at regular intervals throughout the day.

Bladder-preservation protocols that combine aggressive transurethral resection, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy may be appropriate for a subset of patients, including those who are older or those who refuse more aggressive surgery. However, select patients with favorable disease characteristics (no hydronephrosis, solitary lesion, completely resected, no carcinoma in situ lesions) may achieve outcomes comparable to cystectomy with bladder-preservation techniques (2). These protocols may provide 5-year survival rates of 36 to 74% with 10 to 20% of patients requiring salvage cystectomy (3, 4).

Following radical cystectomy, patients should be considered for adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy (if they did not receive neoadjuvant therapy) or for adjuvant nivolumab if they have significant residual disease despite neoadjuvant chemotherapy or cannot tolerate cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

Patients should be monitored every 3 to 6 months for progression or recurrence.