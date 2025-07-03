The chikungunya vaccine is indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in people ≥ 18 years of age who are at increased risk of exposure to the chikungunya virus. The chikungunya vaccine is indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in people ≥ 18 years of age who are at increased risk of exposure to the chikungunya virus.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends the chikungunya vaccine for adults aged ≥ 18 years traveling to a country or territory where there is a chikungunya outbreak (1). In addition, the chikungunya vaccine may be considered for the following people traveling to a country or territory without an outbreak but with evidence of chikungunya virus transmission among humans within the last 5 years:

Recombinant vaccine only: People aged > 65 years, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, who are likely to have at least moderate exposure to mosquitoes (moderate exposure could include travelers who might have at least 2 cumulative weeks of exposure to mosquitoes in indoor or outdoor settings)

People staying in such an area for a cumulative period of 6 months or more

ACIP also recommends chikungunya vaccine for laboratory workers with potential for exposure to the chikungunya virus.