For acute attacks, C1 inhibitor, ecallantide, sebetralstat, and icatibant For acute attacks, C1 inhibitor, ecallantide, sebetralstat, and icatibant

For acute attacks, the following are considered first-line treatment:

Purified plasma-derived human C1 inhibitor Purified plasma-derived human C1 inhibitor

Recombinant C1 inhibitor obtained from the milk of transgenic rabbits Recombinant C1 inhibitor obtained from the milk of transgenic rabbits

C1 inhibitor obtained from human plasma C1 inhibitor obtained from human plasma

Ecallantide and sebetralstat (inhibitors of plasma kallikrein) Ecallantide and sebetralstat (inhibitors of plasma kallikrein)

Icatibant (a synthetic decapeptide that acts as a reversible competitive antagonist of the bradykinin type 2 receptor) Icatibant (a synthetic decapeptide that acts as a reversible competitive antagonist of the bradykinin type 2 receptor)

All patients with hereditary and acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency or dysfunction should have access to an effective, on-demand therapy, and treatment should be administered as early as possible in an attack, regardless of severity (1). The choice of therapy for aborting acute attacks should be individualized and guided by factors including route of administration (eg, parenteral versus oral), regulatory considerations (eg, minimum age recommended for use, cost, access), and patient preference.

Recombinant C1 inhibitor has similar protease inhibitory activity but a shorter half-life than plasma-derived C1 inhibitor ( Recombinant C1 inhibitor has similar protease inhibitory activity but a shorter half-life than plasma-derived C1 inhibitor (2).

Sebetralstat is an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that hastens symptom resolution and may be used for on-demand treatment of acute attacks in patients 12 years and older ( Sebetralstat is an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that hastens symptom resolution and may be used for on-demand treatment of acute attacks in patients 12 years and older (3).

If none of these medications is available, fresh frozen plasma or, in the European Union, tranexamic acid has been used. If none of these medications is available, fresh frozen plasma or, in the European Union, tranexamic acid has been used.

If the airways are affected, securing an airway is the highest priority. Epinephrine may provide transient benefit in acute attacks when airways are involved. However, the benefit may not be sufficient or may be temporary; then endotracheal intubation may be necessary. Corticosteroids and antihistamines are usually not effective. If the airways are affected, securing an airway is the highest priority. Epinephrine may provide transient benefit in acute attacks when airways are involved. However, the benefit may not be sufficient or may be temporary; then endotracheal intubation may be necessary. Corticosteroids and antihistamines are usually not effective.

Analgesics, antiemetics, and fluid replacement can be used to relieve symptoms.

Treatment of patients with hereditary C1 inhibitor deficiency or dysfunction focuses on 4 core principles (4):

Availability of effective on-demand acute therapy for all patients

Early treatment to prevent attack progression

Treatment of attacks regardless of the site of swelling

Incorporation of long-term prophylaxis based on highly individualized decision-making reflecting a physician-patient partnership

Based on these principles, all patients with confirmed hereditary angioedema should have access to at least 2 standard doses of an on-demand medication for treatment of acute attacks (4).