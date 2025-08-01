Postoperative Liver Dysfunction

Postoperative jaundice

Multifactorial mixed hyperbilirubinemia is the most common reason for postoperative jaundice. It is caused by increased formation of bilirubin and decreased hepatic clearance. This disorder most often occurs after major surgery or trauma requiring multiple transfusions. Hemolysis, sepsis, resorption of hematomas, and blood transfusions can increase the bilirubin load; simultaneously, hypoxemia, hepatic ischemia, and other poorly understood factors impair hepatic function.

Postoperative jaundice is diagnosed by physical exam, and liver tests showing elevated bilirubin in the post operative period.

Evaluation should include history, physical examination and laboratory testing. Liver laboratory tests can often differentiate multifactorial mixed hyperbilirubinemia from hepatitis. In multifactorial mixed hyperbilirubinemia, severe hyperbilirubinemia with mild aminotransferase and alkaline phosphatase elevations are common, whereas in hepatitis, aminotransferase levels are usually very high. If hyperbilirubinemia persists and the above work-up is unrevealing, hepatology consultation should be pursued.

This condition is usually maximal within a few days of operation. Hepatic insufficiency is rare, and hyperbilirubinemia typically resolves slowly but completely.