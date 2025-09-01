Platelet lowering medications

Because prognosis is usually favorable and there is no correlation between degree of thrombocytosis and thrombosis, potentially toxic medications that lower the platelet count should not be used just to normalize the platelet count in patients without symptoms. Generally agreed-upon indications for platelet-lowering therapy include:

Age > 60 years with a JAK2 mutation

History of thrombosis

Microvascular symptoms (not controlled with aspirin) such as headache Microvascular symptoms (not controlled with aspirin) such as headache

Cardiovascular risk factors (eg, hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, tobacco use)

Significant bleeding

Need for a surgical procedure in patients with extreme thrombocytosis and low ristocetin cofactor activity

However, there are no data that prove cytotoxic therapy to reduce the platelet count lowers thrombotic risk or improves survival.

Medications used to lower platelet count include anagrelide, peginterferon alfa-2a, peginterferon alfa-2b, and hydroxyurea when indicated. In include anagrelide, peginterferon alfa-2a, peginterferon alfa-2b, and hydroxyurea when indicated. InCALR-mutated essential thrombocythemia is antibodies against the mutation are being investigated as a target for immunotherapy (2, 3).

Hydroxyurea, once considered the medication of choice for essential thrombocythemia therapy, may be myelotoxic when used long-term.

Hydroxyurea should be prescribed only by specialists familiar with its use and monitoring and never for long-term use. Patients are monitored with a weekly complete blood count (CBC). If the white blood cell (WBC) count falls to Hydroxyurea should be prescribed only by specialists familiar with its use and monitoring and never for long-term use. Patients are monitored with a weekly complete blood count (CBC). If the white blood cell (WBC) count falls to< 4000 cells/mcL (< 4 × 109/L), hydroxyurea is withheld and reinstituted at 50% of the dose when the value normalizes. When a steady state is achieved, the interval between CBCs is lengthened to 2 weeks and then to 4 weeks. The aim is relief of symptoms and never for platelet count normalization. Too-rapid withdrawal of hydroxyurea can result in rapid rebound to very high platelet levels and platelet cycling. /L), hydroxyurea is withheld and reinstituted at 50% of the dose when the value normalizes. When a steady state is achieved, the interval between CBCs is lengthened to 2 weeks and then to 4 weeks. The aim is relief of symptoms and never for platelet count normalization. Too-rapid withdrawal of hydroxyurea can result in rapid rebound to very high platelet levels and platelet cycling.

Because anagrelide and hydroxyurea cross the placenta, they are not used during pregnancy; peginterferon alfa-2a and peginterferon alfa-2b can be used in pregnant women when necessary. cross the placenta, they are not used during pregnancy; peginterferon alfa-2a and peginterferon alfa-2b can be used in pregnant women when necessary.

Anagrelide should be used with caution in older patients because of its effects on the cardiovascular system (eg, palpitations, arrhythmias) and the kidneys (eg, fluid retention, renal failure). Anagrelide should be used with caution in older patients because of its effects on the cardiovascular system (eg, palpitations, arrhythmias) and the kidneys (eg, fluid retention, renal failure).

Peginterferon alfa-2a and peginterferon alfa-2b are effective in essential thrombocythemia for lowering the driver mutation allele burden and alleviating symptoms. Interferon is the safest therapy for migraine when dedicated migraine medications are not effective. Peginterferon alfa-2a and peginterferon alfa-2b are effective in essential thrombocythemia for lowering the driver mutation allele burden and alleviating symptoms. Interferon is the safest therapy for migraine when dedicated migraine medications are not effective.

JAK2 inhibitors such as ruxolitinib may be effective, but more data are needed ( JAK2 inhibitors such as ruxolitinib may be effective, but more data are needed (4). One randomized trial found that ruxolitinib was not superior to standard therapy in achieving a hematologic response, reducing thrombotic or hemorrhagic events, or preventing disease progression ( ). One randomized trial found that ruxolitinib was not superior to standard therapy in achieving a hematologic response, reducing thrombotic or hemorrhagic events, or preventing disease progression (5). However, some study limitations included the use of prohibitively high doses of ruxolitinib in patients with partially treated essential thrombocythemia. ). However, some study limitations included the use of prohibitively high doses of ruxolitinib in patients with partially treated essential thrombocythemia.

Platelet removal (plateletpheresis) has been used in rare patients with serious hemorrhage or recurrent thrombosis or before emergency surgery to immediately reduce the platelet count. However, plateletpheresis is rarely necessary. Its effects are transient with a prompt rebound in the platelet count. Hydroxyurea or anagrelide do not provide an immediate effect but should be started at the same time as plateletpheresis. has been used in rare patients with serious hemorrhage or recurrent thrombosis or before emergency surgery to immediately reduce the platelet count. However, plateletpheresis is rarely necessary. Its effects are transient with a prompt rebound in the platelet count. Hydroxyurea or anagrelide do not provide an immediate effect but should be started at the same time as plateletpheresis.