Primary Myelofibrosis (PMF)

Symptomatic therapy

Sometimes peginterferon

Sometimes ruxolitinib, fedratinib, pacritinib, or momelotinib Sometimes ruxolitinib, fedratinib, pacritinib, or momelotinib

Sometimes allogeneic stem cell transplantation

Treatment is directed at symptoms and complications. Some patients can be observed without treatment.

In early primary myelofibrosis, peginterferon alfa-2a has been shown to reduce marrow fibrosis and spleen size and can be used for low-risk patients as defined by various prognostic scoring systems (1, 2).

For symptomatic primary myelofibrosis in need of treatment, the nonspecific JAK pathway inhibitor, ruxolitinib, is the therapy of choice in patients with a platelet count > 50,000 platelets/mcL (50× 109/L). Ruxolitinib is effective whether or not a JAK2 mutation or splenomegaly is present. The main adverse effects of ruxolitinib are anemia and thrombocytopenia. Care must be taken when stopping ruxolitinib because when administration is stopped abruptly a withdrawal syndrome may occur, with significant worsening of symptoms in part due to splenic enlargement and a rebound in inflammatory cytokines. Low-dose glucocorticoids may be used short term for disease symptom control. When splenomegaly is significant, ruxolitinib can precipitate tumor lysis syndrome, and allopurinol should be used to prevent this.

Fedratinib, also a JAK inhibitor, can be used when there is resistance or intolerance to ruxolitinib. Some patients who develop intolerance to ruxolitinib may be able to tolerate it again after a period off the medication. Fedratinib is associated with rare incidence of Wernicke-like encephalopathy, so thiamine levels must be maintained during its use.

Another JAK2 inhibitor, pacritinib is available for patients whose platelet counts are too low to initiate ruxolitinib, generally < 50,000 platelets/mcL (< 50× 109/L).

Momelotinib is both a JAK2 inhibitor and an inhibitor of activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) which may be protective against anemia (3).

For patients with advanced disease, allogeneic stem cell transplantation may be beneficial and is the only potentially durable treatment (4). Nonmyeloablative allogeneic stem cell transplantation has been successfully used in older patients. In patients who are eligible for stem cell transplantation, treatment is directed toward survival prolongation and mitigation of the fibrosis. Some of these patients may benefit from JAK2 inhibitors prior to stem cell transplantation to reduce symptoms and spleen size.

Androgens, erythropoietin, splenectomy, chemotherapy, thalidomide, lenalidomide, splenic embolization, and radiation therapy have been tried for palliation. Of these, low-dose thalidomide and prednisone can be effective in controlling splenomegaly, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and circulating blast cells. However, the other modalities are of limited effectiveness or have significant adverse effects. Splenectomy should be avoided if possible; splenic irradiation has only a temporary effect and can cause severe neutropenia and infection. Treatment of anemia is often challenging in myelofibrosis, and in addition to transfusions, erythropoietin and sometimes danazol can be helpful.

Among agents that are under investigation for treatment of myelofibrosis is luspatercept, an activin receptor ligand trap for treatment of anemia. Many other agents are being evaluated singly or in combination with JAK2 inhibitors such as anti-Bcl-xL compounds, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase inhibitors, and BET (bromodomain and extraterminal motif protein) inhibitors such as pelabresib (5). New JAK inhibitors are also being tested as first-line therapies or in patients who progress on or do not tolerate currently available JAK2 inhibitors.