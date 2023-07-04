Pelvic Pain During Early Pregnancy

Testing

If an obstetric cause of pelvic pain is suspected, quantitative measurement of beta-hCG and complete blood count should be done.

If the patient also has vaginal bleeding or suspected internal bleeding, blood type and Rh typing are done. If there is hemodynamic instability (with hypotension, persistent tachycardia, or both), blood should be cross-matched, and fibrinogen level, fibrin split products, and prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time (PT/PTT) are determined.

If ectopic pregnancy is suspected, renal and hepatic function tests may be drawn in advance, since these will be needed to exclude renal or hepatic disease before methotrexate is administered.

Pelvic ultrasonography is done to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy and to evaluate for

Fetal heartbeat, size, and movement

Uterine pathology

Fallopian tube or ovarian mass or other abnormalities

Free fluid in the pelvis

Both transabdominal and transvaginal ultrasonography should be used as necessary. If the uterus is empty and the patient has not noted passage of tissue from the vagina, ectopic pregnancy is suspected. If Doppler ultrasonography shows that blood flow to the adnexa is absent or decreased, adnexal (ovarian) torsion is suspected. However, this finding is not always present because spontaneous detorsion can occur.

However, ultrasonography can and should be deferred, as needed, to expedite surgical treatment in the hemodynamically unstable patient with a positive pregnancy test, given the very high likelihood of either ectopic pregnancy or spontaneous abortion with hemorrhage.

Laparoscopy can be used to diagnose pain that remains significant and undiagnosed after the usual evaluation.