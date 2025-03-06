Surgery for primary open-angle glaucoma and normal-pressure glaucoma includes laser trabeculoplasty, a guarded filtration procedure, and procedures that enhance only a portion of the drainage pathway.

Selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) uses a pulsed double-frequency neodymium:yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser. SLT and argon laser trabeculoplasty (ALT) are equally effective initially, but SLT may have greater effectiveness in subsequent treatments. SLT is emerging as the standard of care for the initial treatment for newly diagnosed patients.

Argon laser trabeculoplasty (ALT) may also be considered but is rarely used in lieu of SLT. Laser energy is applied to either 180º or 360º of the trabecular meshwork to improve the drainage of aqueous humor. Within 2 to 5 years, approximately 50% of patients require additional medication therapy or surgery because of insufficient IOP control.

A guarded filtration procedure is the most commonly used filtration procedure. A hole is made in the limbal sclera (trabeculectomy), which is covered by a partial-thickness scleral flap that controls egress of aqueous from the eye to the subconjunctival space, forming a filtration bleb. Adverse effects of glaucoma filtration surgery include acceleration of cataract growth, pressures that are too low, and transient accumulation of fluid in the choroidal space (ie, choroidal effusion) during the perioperative period.

Patients with trabeculectomies are at increased risk of bacterial endophthalmitis and should be instructed to report any symptoms or signs of bleb infection (blebitis) or endophthalmitis (eg, worsening vision, conjunctival hyperemia, pain) immediately.

Partial-thickness procedures bypass portions of the outflow pathways, unlike full-thickness procedures. In general, trabecular meshwork bypass procedures appear to be safer but less effective than trabeculectomy: