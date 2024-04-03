Androgenetic alopecia

Minoxidil works by mechanisms that are not completely understood to shorten the telogen phase, lengthen the anagen phase, and promote growth in hair follicle diameter and length. Topical minoxidil (2% for women, 2% or 5% for men) 1 mL twice a day applied to the scalp is most effective for vertex alopecia in male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss. The 5% preparation is more efficacious than the 2% solution but causes more pruritus and irritation (1). However, usually only a subset of patients experience significant hair growth, adherence is often a limiting factor, and minoxidil is generally not effective or indicated for other causes of hair loss except possibly alopecia areata and telogen effluvium. Hair regrowth can take 8 to 12 months. Treatment is continued indefinitely because, once treatment is stopped, hair loss resumes. The most frequent adverse effects are mild scalp irritation, allergic contact dermatitis, and increased facial hair. Low-dose oral minoxidil in doses ranging from 0.25 to 5 mg once/day is sometimes used off-label, but facial hypertrichosis and rarely cardiovascular adverse events can occur (2, 3).

Finasteride inhibits the 5-alpha-reductase enzyme, blocking conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, and is useful for male-pattern hair loss. Finasteride 1 mg orally once/day can stop hair loss and can stimulate hair growth. Efficacy is usually evident within 6 to 8 months of treatment. Adverse effects include decreased libido; erectile and ejaculatory dysfunction, which may persist even after cessation of treatment (see Male Sexual Dysfunction); hypersensitivity reactions; gynecomastia; myopathy; and rarely symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation (4). There may be a decrease in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in older men, which should be taken into account when this test is used for cancer screening. Common practice is to continue treatment for as long as positive results persist. Once treatment is stopped, hair loss returns to previous levels. Finasteride is sometimes used off-label in women of non-childbearing potential; it is contraindicated in pregnant women because it has teratogenic effects in animals.

Dutasteride, a medication used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, is a stronger inhibitor of 5-alpha-reductase than finasteride and is sometimes used off-label to treat androgenetic alopecia (3).

Hormonal modulators such as spironolactone may be useful for female-pattern hair loss (5–7).

Low-level laser light therapy is an alternate or additional treatment for androgenetic alopecia that has been shown to promote hair growth (8). Physician-dispensed and over-the-counter devices are available.

Autologous platelet-rich plasma injected into the scalp is thought to contain growth factors that promote hair follicle growth and maintenance (9).

Surgical options include follicle transplant, scalp flaps, and alopecia reduction. Few procedures have been subjected to scientific scrutiny, but patients who are self-conscious about their hair loss may consider them (7).