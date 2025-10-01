Guideline-directed medical therapy consists of evidence-based medications that have been shown to improve clinical outcomes for patients with HF. Medical treatment of chronic HRrEF generally consists of 4 foundational classes of therapy for all patients, as all classes have been demonstrated to reduce mortality (1, 2, 4). These include:

Beta-blockers

Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)

Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA)

Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor

Doses of medications in these pharmacologic classes are generally titrated to maximum tolerable doses to achieve optimal benefit.

Beta-blockers (eg, bisoprolol, carvedilol, metoprolol) reduce sympathetic nervous system tone and overall neurohormonal activation and have been a main stay of chronic heart failure therapy (1, 2). Beta-blockers can also help to control arrhythmias associated with heart failure, in addition to being antianginal agents for patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy. Reduction of basal heart rate has been demonstrated to be an important marker of outcome. Because of their negative inotropic effects, beta-blockers are avoided in the acute decompensated phase of heart failure; they are initiated when a patient is stable and well compensated. Beta-blockers are the only foundational class of pharmacologic chronic heart failure agents that have demonstrated value only for patients with reduced ejection fraction, and not for patients with preserved left ventricular ejection fraction. For patients who are unable to tolerate beta-blockers or who achieve suboptimal resting heart rate reduction (> 77 beats/minute for those in sinus rhythm), ivabradine, a sinus node inhibitor, can be used to achieve heart rate reduction.

Treatment with an angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor (sacubitril/valsartan) is the standard for patients with chronic heart failure (1, 2, 5, 6, 7). This medication combination is a potent vasodilator and may induce symptomatic hypotension. Therefore, caution is recommended when initiating or uptitrating sacubitril/valsartan, especially for patients with a systolic blood pressure of less than 100 mm Hg. Sacubitril/valsartan has demonstrated superior mortality reduction, compared to angiotensin-converting enzyme-inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers, although both classes of medication are still used routinely, particularly in patients who are intolerant of sacubitril/valsartan.

Spironolactone and eplerenone are mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists used for the treatment of chronic heart failure (1, 2, 8). Agents, such as finerenone, are under investigation in different patient subpopulations, including those with significant diabetes and those with significant renal dysfunction. Spironolactone has a relatively weak diuretic effect, but is potassium sparing and can be associated with hyperkalemia. Potassium levels must be monitored in patients when initiating spironolactone or when increasing the dose. Spironolactone can also be associated with gynecomastia, and should be discontinued If this adverse effect develops. Eplerenone has a more favorable adverse effect profile, including less relative hyperkalemia and gynecomastia.

SGLT2 inhibitors (eg, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin) have demonstrated significant survival benefit for patients with heart failure, regardless of ejection fraction (1, 2, 9, 10). They are generally well tolerated and have a relatively weak diuretic effect. Originally developed as oral hypoglycemic agents, they can reduce blood glucose levels.

Other pharmacologic therapies are available for specific populations of patients with chronic heart failure, particularly those who remain symptomatic despite optimal doses of the foundational pharmacologic therapy classes (1, 2).

Digoxin can be used to reduce the risk of heart failure hospitalizations in patients with reduced ejection fraction. Digoxin is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease due to the risk of toxicity.

Additional diuretic therapy, particularly loop diuretics, are frequently used in patients with ongoing symptoms of congestion, despite optimal medical therapy for chronic heart failure.

Ivabradine can be used to control resting heart rate in patients who are in sinus rhythm who are either poorly tolerant of beta-blockers or do not achieve satisfactory resting heart rate control with them. Ivabradine is recommended therapy for patients with HRrEF and an EF < 35% with a resting heart rate ≥ 70 beats per minute on beta blocker therapy (11).

Vericiguat is an oral, soluble guanylate cyclase agonist that has vasodilator effects. It can be added to other heart failure therapies in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with ongoing symptoms who have also had an acute decompensation within the last 6 months (12).

Vasodilators, as a combination of isosorbide dinitrate and hydralazine, can be used in patients with persistent symptoms of congestion, particularly those who are unable to tolerate ARNIs or when they are contraindicated due to poor kidney function.

Calcium channel blockers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, thiazolidinediones, and class 1C antiarrhythmic medications can worsen heart failure and should be avoided unless no alternative exists; patients who must take such medications should be followed closely.