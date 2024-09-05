Multiple Pregnancy

Carrying more than one fetus increases the risk of pregnancy complications.

Carrying more than one fetus overstretches the uterus, and an overstretched uterus tends to start contracting before the pregnancy reaches full term (preterm labor). As a result, the babies are usually born too early and are small. Risk of stillbirth or death is increased for preterm newborns. In some cases, the overstretched uterus does not contract well after delivery, causing bleeding in after delivery (postpartum hemorrhage).

Because the fetuses can be in various positions and presentations, vaginal delivery can be complicated. Also, the contraction of the uterus after delivery of the first baby may shear away the placenta of the remaining baby or babies. As a result, the baby or babies that follow the first may have more problems during delivery.

Carrying more than one fetus also increases the risk of pregnancy complications. They include