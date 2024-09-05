Stages of Fetal Development

During each normal menstrual cycle, 1 egg (oocyte) is usually released from of the ovaries, about 14 days after the last menstrual period. Release of the egg is called ovulation. The egg then enters into the funnel-shaped end of 1 of the fallopian tubes.

At ovulation, the mucus in the cervix (bottom part of the uterus) becomes more fluid and more elastic, allowing sperm to enter the uterus rapidly. Within 5 minutes, sperm may move from the vagina, through the cervix into the uterus, and to the fallopian tube—the usual site of fertilization.

If fertilization does not occur, the egg moves through the fallopian tube into the uterus, and it is passed out of the uterus with the next menstrual period.

If a sperm penetrates the egg, fertilization occurs. Cells lining the fallopian tube have hair-like structures, called cilia, that help sweep the fertilized egg (zygote) through the tube and into the uterine cavity. The cells of the zygote divide (split into 2 cells) repeatedly as the zygote moves down the fallopian tube to the uterus. The zygote enters the uterus within 3 to 5 days.

In the uterus, the cells continue to divide, becoming a hollow ball of cells called a blastocyst. The blastocyst implants in the wall of the uterus about 6 days after fertilization.

A twin pregnancy may occur in 2 different ways: identical or fraternal. Identical twins result when 1 fertilized egg separates into 2 embryos after it has begun to divide. Because 1 egg was fertilized by 1 sperm, the genetic material in the 2 embryos is the same. If more than 1 egg is released and fertilized, the resulting twins are fraternal rather than identical because the genetic material in each egg and in each sperm is slightly different.

In a triplet pregnancy, 3 eggs may be fertilized or, sometimes, 2 of the embryos are identical twins (resulting form 1 fertilized egg that divided into 2) and the third embryo is nonidentical. Different combinations of identical and non-identical embryos may also occur in pregnancies with even more than 3 embryos.