Fetal distress refers to signs before and during childbirth indicating that the fetus is not well.

Fetal distress is an uncommon complication of labor. It typically occurs when the fetus has not been receiving enough oxygen.

Fetal distress may occur when

The pregnancy lasts too long (postmaturity).

Other complications of pregnancy or labor (such as difficult or rapid labor) occur.

Usually, doctors identify fetal distress based on an abnormal heart rate pattern in the fetus. Throughout labor, the fetus’s heart rate is monitored. It is usually monitored continuously with electronic fetal heart monitoring. Or a handheld Doppler ultrasound device may be used to check the heart rate every 15 minutes during early labor and after each contraction during late labor.

If a significant abnormality in the heart rate is detected, it can usually be corrected by the following:

Giving the woman oxygen

Increasing the amount of fluids given intravenously to the woman

Turning the woman on one side or the other

Contractions that are too strong and/or too close together may cause fetal distress. If

If these measures to correct the fetus's heart rate or control contractions are not effective, the baby is delivered as quickly as possible by a vacuum extractor, forceps, or cesarean delivery.