Common causes of abnormal bleeding depend on how old you are.

Little girls may be hurt or have something stuck in their vagina, like toilet paper or a toy. Girls younger than 8 years old may be starting puberty too early. Sexual abuse can also be a cause of vaginal bleeding.

Girls just starting to have periods or women just ending their periods may have abnormal bleeding because of changes in their hormones. Some girls or women may have an inherited problem with blood clotting.

Young and middle-aged women may have:

Pregnancy problems (miscarriage, pregnancy in the wrong place [ectopic pregnancy])

Fibroids (tumors in the uterus that can be painful but don’t cause cancer)

Spotting due to birth control pills

In older women who no longer get periods, bleeding can be caused by hormone problems or cancer.