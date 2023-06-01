What are the symptoms of uterine fibroids?

Many fibroids don’t cause any symptoms. Your symptoms may depend on:

The number of fibroids you have

Where they are in your uterus

The size (bigger fibroids are more likely to cause symptoms)

Symptoms of fibroids can include:

Heavier bleeding during your period or a longer period (abnormal vaginal bleeding)

Anemia (a low number of red blood cells) from heavy period bleeding

Pain, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in your lower belly area

A constant or sudden need to urinate (pee)

Constipation (difficulty passing poop)

Difficulty urinating

Swollen belly area

Fibroids can also cause problems with pregnancy such as:

Problems getting pregnant

Miscarriage (when your pregnancy ends before 20 weeks, before your baby can survive outside your body)

Going into labor too early

Unusual position of baby in your uterus

Too much blood lost after birth (postpartum hemorrhage)

Fibroids can grow so big they can’t get enough blood. This makes them shrink and causes you pain.