Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a long-term disease that causes swelling, scarring, and narrowing of the bile ducts.

Your bile ducts are tubes that carry bile from your liver to your intestines. Bile is a greenish thick fluid that helps in digestion. Inside your liver are small bile ducts. Outside your liver are larger bile ducts that connect your liver to your intestines.

The Gallbladder and Bile Ducts Image