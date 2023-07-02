What is primary sclerosing cholangitis?
Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a long-term disease that causes swelling, scarring, and narrowing of the bile ducts.
Your bile ducts are tubes that carry bile from your liver to your intestines. Bile is a greenish thick fluid that helps in digestion. Inside your liver are small bile ducts. Outside your liver are larger bile ducts that connect your liver to your intestines.
If you have primary sclerosing cholangitis, your bile ducts become blocked and eventually your liver stops working
Primary sclerosing cholangitis is most common in people who have inflammatory bowel disease, particularly men who are in their 40s
The first symptoms are weakness, tiredness, and itchy skin
Blocked bile ducts can cause bile duct cancer and cirrhosis
Doctors treat primary sclerosing cholangitis with medicine for itching and sometimes a procedure to open your bile duct or a liver transplant
What causes primary sclerosing cholangitis?
Doctors aren't sure exactly what causes primary sclerosing cholangitis, but it's likely an autoimmune disease (a disease that causes your body’s immune system to attack its own tissues).
You're more likely to get it if you have:
Inflammatory bowel disease, especially ulcerative colitis
People in your family with the disease
What are the symptoms of primary sclerosing cholangitis?
Symptoms of primary sclerosing cholangitis include:
Feeling weak and tired
Itchy skin
Yellow eyes and skin (jaundice)
Sometimes, pain in your upper belly
Later you may have:
Osteoporosis (weak bones)
Bruising and bleeding easily
Greasy and bad-smelling stool
Liver problems, such as cirrhosis
Liver failure usually happens about 12 years after diagnosis.
How can doctors tell if I have primary sclerosing cholangitis?
Doctors suspect you have primary sclerosing cholangitis from your symptoms and abnormalities they see on liver blood tests. To tell for sure they'll do:
Ultrasound of your bile ducts
A special kind of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) called MRCP (magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography) that focuses on your bile ducts
Special blood tests
How do doctors treat primary sclerosing cholangitis?
There's no cure for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
If you don’t have any symptoms, doctors will do blood tests twice a year to check how well your liver is working.
If you have symptoms, doctors treat primary sclerosing cholangitis using:
Medicine to lessen itching and treat infection
A procedure to open your blocked bile ducts