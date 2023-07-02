The most common cause of cholecystitis is gallstones. Gallstones are solid material that can form in your gallbladder. You can get an attack of cholecystitis when a gallstone blocks your cystic duct. The cystic duct is the tube that takes bile from the gallbladder to the intestine. When the duct is blocked, fluid can't leave your gallbladder. The fluid irritates your gallbladder and makes it swell up and hurt.

Sometimes the gallstone gets out of the way by passing into the intestines or going back into the gallbladder. This lets your gallbladder drain, and the pain goes away. However, the same stone or another stone can block your gallbladder and give you another attack.

Cholecystitis can also be caused by infection or tumors in the gallbladder, but these are rare.