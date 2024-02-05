Your bladder is where urine is stored until you're ready to urinate (pee).

The Ureters, Bladder, and Uret... video

Neurogenic bladder is lack of bladder control caused by problems with the nerves that go to your bladder.

Your bladder may fill up and overflow so that urine dribbles out

You may feel the urge to urinate even when your bladder isn't full

Doctors often have you empty your bladder with a catheter several times a day

Sometimes medicine helps

Getting treatment right away helps prevent kidney damage

Some nerve problems keep your bladder muscles from contracting normally. Then your bladder fills up with urine and you leak urine. When you urinate, your bladder doesn't empty all the way.

Other nerve problems make your bladder muscles contract too much or at the wrong time. Then you may urinate too often and sometimes urinate when you don't want to.