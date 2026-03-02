The primary symptom is urinary incontinence. People continually release small amounts of urine. Men tend to have erectile dysfunction. Women may have difficulty having an orgasm. Some people with spastic neurogenic bladder also need to urinate frequently, often urgently, with a need to get up during the night to do so. People with spastic neurogenic bladder may have damage to other nerves that causes weakness, muscle spasms, and/or loss of sensation in the legs.

People with neurogenic bladder are at risk for urinary tract infections and stones in the urinary tract. People are also at risk of hydronephrosis (see figure Hydronephrosis ) when urine retained in the bladder causes urine to back up in the kidneys.