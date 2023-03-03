What are the symptoms of hypoglycemia?

At first, you may have these symptoms:

Sweating

Shaking

Feeling lightheaded

Hunger

Later, if you have severe hypoglycemia, you may have these symptoms:

Dizziness

Confusion and trouble concentrating

Slurred speech

Passing out

Sometimes, hypoglycemia makes it seem like you're drunk.

If not treated, severe hypoglycemia can cause seizures, coma, and brain damage.