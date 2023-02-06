What are the symptoms of a thoracic aortic aneurysm?

You may not have symptoms, even if your aneurysm is very big.

Sometimes, the aneurysm presses on nearby organs, nerves, or muscles and causes symptoms, such as:

Pain high in your back

Coughing

Coughing up blood

Problems swallowing

A hoarse voice

Unusual pulsing in your chest

If your aneurysm bursts, symptoms include:

Terrible pain high in your back

Pain in your belly area, chest, and arms

A sudden, dangerous drop in your blood pressure (shock)

Internal bleeding

You'll die if your aneurysm bursts and you don't get treatment.