Stage 1: Syphilis starts in the part of your body that was exposed to your sex partner's body fluids. For example, if you had vaginal sex, syphilis may start on your penis (if you're a man) or in or near your vagina (if you're a woman).

Stage 2: Syphilis spreads into your blood and infects your skin.

Stage 3: Syphilis spreads throughout your body. Any body part can be infected by syphilis but particularly your heart, blood vessels, brain, and spinal cord.

There is often a time gap between stage 2 and stage 3. This gap is called the latent period. During the latent period, people feel well and usually can't pass syphilis to other people. Sometimes syphilis stops after stage 2. However, about 1 out of 3 people with an untreated syphilis infection go on to stage 3.