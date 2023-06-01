What is urethritis?
Urethritis is an infection of your urethra, which is the tube attached to your bladder that lets urine flow out of your body.
Urethritis is usually caused by bacteria that you get from sex (a sexually transmitted infection)
Common symptoms are pain and burning when you urinate (pee) and feeling the need to urinate more often or more strongly
Sometimes a fluid comes out of your urethra that is thick and yellowish green, or clear and thin
Antibiotics usually treat urethritis
If you don’t treat urethritis, you can get bladder or kidney infections or a sore in your urethra
The Urinary Tract
What causes urethritis?
What are the symptoms of urethritis?
Pain or burning when you urinate (pee)
Feeling an urgent need to urinate often
With gonorrhea, a thick, yellowish-green fluid coming out of your urethra
With chlamydia, sometimes a clear, thin fluid coming out of your urethra
If your urethritis isn't treated, scar tissue can form that makes your urethra narrower (this is called a stricture). This narrowing can make it hard to urinate. It can also increase your risk of a bladder infection or kidney infection.
How can doctors tell if I have urethritis?
Your doctor can tell if you have urethritis based on:
Tests of your urine or of the fluid coming out of your urethra
How do doctors treat urethritis?
Doctors treat urethritis differently depending on the cause. Usually, they give antibiotics. If you have a sexually transmitted infection (STI), your sex partner will also need to be treated. You shouldn't have sex until you and your partner have been successfully treated.
How can I prevent urethritis?
STIs that cause urethritis may be prevented by using a condom during sex.