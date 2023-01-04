skip to main content
Perforation of the Digestive Tract

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
A perforation is a hole.

Your digestive tract is the group of hollow organs that food passes through when you swallow and digest it. These organs are part of the digestive tract:

The Digestive System

What is a perforation of the digestive tract?

A perforation of the digestive tract is a hole in any of the organs in your digestive tract.

  • Injuries, certain diseases, or swallowing certain things can make a hole in your digestive tract

  • Food, digestive juices, or waste leak out of the hole into your chest or belly and make you very sick

  • You’ll have sudden, severe pain in your chest or belly

  • Doctors do x-rays and sometimes a CT (computed tomography) scan

  • A perforation is a medical emergency, and you'll need surgery right away

  • Without treatment, you might die

What causes a perforation of the digestive tract?

Causes of a perforation depend on where in the digestive tract the hole is. Causes include:

What are the symptoms of a perforated digestive tract?

Symptoms of a perforation of the digestive tract include:

  • Sudden, severe pain in your belly or chest

  • Sweating

  • A belly that is tender and firm when touched

  • Feeling sick to your stomach

  • Throwing up

How can doctors tell if my digestive tract has a perforation?

Doctors will do:

How do doctors treat a perforation of the digestive tract?

Doctors treat a perforation of the digestive tract using:

  • Immediate surgery to close the hole and stop fluid and intestinal contents from leaking out

  • Fluids and antibiotics given through your vein (IV)

