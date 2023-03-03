Your stomach is part of your digestive tract. The stomach is a large, hollow organ with strong muscular walls. Food and liquids you swallow come into your stomach from your esophagus.

The cells lining your stomach release:

Mucus

Stomach acid

A digestive enzyme called pepsin

stomach ulcer.

Stomach acid is hydrochloric acid. The acid helps break down food.

The enzyme pepsin breaks down proteins, such as the proteins in meat.

The muscles in your stomach tighten and relax to mix food with the acid and enzymes (stomach juices). The mixing and the stomach juices break food down into a liquid that your body can absorb. The muscles also help pass food out of your stomach into the small intestine.