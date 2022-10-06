Anxiety is being worried, scared, or nervous. Some anxiety is common and normal at all ages. For example, many young children are afraid of the dark. Older children are often anxious when they have a test.

However, anxiety may become a disorder if:

Children are anxious a lot of the time even when they aren't having problems

What they're anxious about isn't that bad

Their anxiety gets in the way of daily life and causes problems at home or school

Children can have many of the same anxiety disorders as adults. These include generalized anxiety, panic attacks, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and specific fears (phobias).

Other anxiety disorders occur mainly in children or are different in children. These include separation anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder (fear of being judged).

Generally, with anxiety disorders: