Anxiety is being worried, scared, or nervous. Lots of people, including children, are anxious in social situations, for example, when they have to speak in class or talk to strangers at a party.

In social anxiety disorder:

Fear of being embarrassed and judged by other people is so strong that it interferes with the child's life

Children and teens with social anxiety disorder commonly:

Worry they'll be made fun of for giving a wrong answer or saying something silly

Think they'll be embarrassed by how anxious they seem, such as by blushing or sweating, when people are watching

Freeze up, withdraw, or cry when they have to be around people they don’t know

Cling to their parents

Sometimes, refuse to go to school or social events or even leave their house

Some children also get physical symptoms right before they have to go to school or a social event: