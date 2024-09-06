Anxiety is being worried or nervous. Anxiety is often normal. For example, many people are anxious when they're having money problems, trouble at work, or family difficulties. However, if you're anxious a lot of the time even when you aren't having problems or the problems aren't bad, then you have an anxiety disorder.

There are many types of anxiety disorders. If you're anxious about only one particular thing, such as being in a crowd, you may have a phobia. If most of the time you don't feel anxious but sometimes suddenly become panicked, you may have a panic disorder.

Generalized anxiety disorder is when you're anxious or worried about a number of different things.

Generalized anxiety disorder is common, particularly in women

You feel anxious about a variety of issues, activities, and situations

You worry more than the situation requires

Medicines and therapy can help