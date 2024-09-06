Phobia is a medical term for fear. It's normal to be afraid of dangerous things. Most people are afraid of things like standing on the edge of a cliff or going near a snarling dog.

Overview of Phobias video

However, a specific phobia is when a fear (phobia) is:

Unrealistic

Out of proportion to the actual danger

So intense it keeps you from doing normal activities

For example, you may have a specific phobia if you're so afraid of heights you won't work in a tall building, or so afraid of animals you won't take your children to the zoo.

Being around the thing you fear can lead to a panic attack

Treatment is with exposure therapy, where you gradually get used to the thing you're afraid of

There are many phobias, but some common ones involve: