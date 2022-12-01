PTSD can happen when you (or someone you are close to) experiences a highly upsetting event. You may feel haunted by the intense fear, helplessness, or horror you or someone else felt during the event.

Events that can cause PTSD include:

Being in war or combat

Experiencing or witnessing rape and violence

Natural disasters (such as a hurricane)

Serious car crashes

About 1 out of 10 people will have PTSD sometime in their lifetime. Children can also have PTSD.