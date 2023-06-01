What can I do to prevent cancer?

There's no way to be sure you'll never get cancer. However, some things can lower the risk of certain cancers:

Don't smoke and avoid being around smoke: Lung, kidney, bladder, head, neck, mouth, and tongue cancer

Don't use smokeless tobacco (snuff or chew): Head, neck, mouth, and tongue cancer

Don't drink too much alcohol: Head, neck, liver, and esophageal (the tube that connects your throat to your stomach) cancer

Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight and use sunscreen: Skin cancer

Be careful at work so you don't come in contact with chemicals that can cause cancer: Various cancers

Get vaccines that can prevent types of cancer that are caused by viruses:

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, throat, and anal cancer

Hepatitis B vaccine to prevent liver cancer

Not everyone needs the vaccines, so talk to your doctor about whether you do.

Screening tests to find cancer early aren't really prevention. However, cancer treatment works best when started early. Talk to your doctor about whether you should have screening tests such as the following:

A mammogram (x-ray of your breast) to find breast cancer: Women over age 40 or 50

Human papillomavirus (HPV) test and/or a Pap test to find cervical cancer: Most women between age 21 and 65

Colonoscopy or other tests to find colon cancer: Most people start at age 45

Other tests may be appropriate if you have increased risk of certain cancers (for example, a cancer that runs in your family).