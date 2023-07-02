What tests can screen for cancer?

What tests can screen for cancer?

Screening tests are those your doctor does when you don't have any symptoms. Your doctor might suggest screening tests if you have a higher risk of having cancer based on your age, sex, family history, health, or lifestyle.

Doctors use different screening tests for different cancers. Some screening tests can help save lives, but only certain screening tests are reliable.

Some common screening tests include:

Doctors can do screening tests:

As part of your routine physical exam

At an office visit

During a procedure that has to be scheduled ahead of time

Even if a screening test is positive, doctors usually can’t tell for sure if you have cancer. Doctors will do more specific tests to know whether you have cancer.