Why do the body’s defenses sometimes fail?

Cancer spreads more easily in people who have a weak immune system or problems with their immune system. This can happen if you:

Have HIV or AIDS

Take medicines that weaken your immune system

Are over 60—as you get older, your immune system doesn’t work as well

However, even when your immune system is working well, sometimes it can’t find and destroy all cancer cells. Sometimes your cancer is too large for the immune system to destroy it.