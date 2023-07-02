skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Paraneoplastic Syndromes

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is a paraneoplastic syndrome?

A neoplasm is an abnormal growth in your body that may be cancerous. If something is “neoplastic,” it has to do with the neoplasm. A paraneoplastic syndrome is a set of symptoms that are caused by a cancer. The symptoms happen in a different area of your body from your cancer.

Most people with cancer don’t get a paraneoplastic syndrome.

  • Paraneoplastic syndromes are caused by your cancer making hormones or your immune system making antibodies that attack your body's own tissues (called autoantibodies) that flow through your blood

  • Paraneoplastic syndromes cause different symptoms depending on the tissues and organs they occur in

  • About 1 out of 5 people with cancer get a paraneoplastic syndrome—it's most common with lung cancer

What are the symptoms of paraneoplastic syndromes?

General symptoms

  • Fever

  • Night sweats

  • Loss of appetite

  • Weight loss

Skin symptoms

  • Itching

  • Skin flushing or blushing, causing your face, neck, or upper chest to become warm and red

Neurologic (brain, spinal cord, and nerve) symptoms

  • Weakness or loss of strength

  • Loss of feeling

  • Slower reflexes

  • Trouble using different parts of your body the way you want, such as your arms or legs

  • Trouble speaking

  • Dizziness

  • Double vision (when you see 2 of the same object) or being unable to control your eye movements

The cancer can cause these symptoms without pushing on your nerves or spinal cord.

Endocrine (hormone system) symptoms

  • Weakness

  • Weight gain

  • High blood pressure or heart valve problems

  • Confusion

  • Kidney problems

  • Red, warm skin

  • Wheezing

  • Diarrhea

Other symptoms

  • Muscle swelling that causes weakness and soreness

  • Painful swelling of your joints that may change the shape of your fingers and toes

  • Changes to your blood cells (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.