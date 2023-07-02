As cancer grows in your body, it can affect you in several ways. The cancer can:

Push on nearby tissue and cause pain or block an important body function

Give off substances that interfere with other organs (called paraneoplastic syndromes)

For example, having a tumor near your bladder (the organ that holds your urine) can block your urine from coming out. Cancer inside your bones causes bone pain.

At first, cancer won’t cause any symptoms because it's just a tiny group of cells

As cancer grows, your symptoms will depend on where it's located

Some cancers can cause symptoms in parts of your body that aren’t close to your cancer