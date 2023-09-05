When should I see a doctor?

When should I see a doctor?

Go to the emergency department right away if you have muscle weakness and any of these warning signs:

Weakness that starts over a few days or faster

Trouble breathing

Trouble raising your head while lying down

Trouble chewing, talking, or swallowing

Being unable to walk

Call your doctor if you have muscle weakness without any warning signs so your doctor can decide how quickly to see you.