What is memory loss?
Memory loss is the inability to remember things as well as you used to.
Mild memory loss can be a normal part of aging. For example, you may forget where you put your car keys. Memory loss that is more serious may be a warning sign of a brain function problem, such as Alzheimer disease or dementia.
Your family members may notice your memory loss before you do
Signs of more serious memory loss include forgetting about things that just happened or having problems doing activities you've done many times before
Using lists, calendars, and memory aids can help you cope with memory loss
When should I see a doctor for memory loss?
See your doctor if you have memory loss and any of these warning signs:
Trouble doing daily activities such as managing your money or medicines
Trouble paying attention or concentrating
Feeling depressed about your memory loss
See your doctor right away if you have memory loss and:
Cannot pay attention and seem very confused
Feel depressed and think about hurting yourself
Have symptoms of a nervous system problem such as headaches, trouble using or understanding language, low energy, vision problems, or dizziness
What causes memory loss?
The most common cause of memory loss is:
Getting older—minor changes in memory can be normal as you age
Other common causes:
Mild thinking problems (mild cognitive impairment)—about half of the people who have this will get dementia a few years later
Dementia (such as Alzheimer disease)
Depression—if you have depression, you probably also have other symptoms, such as intense sadness and problems sleeping
Some medicines
Overusing illicit drugs or alcohol
What will happen at my doctor visit?
Doctors will do a physical exam and ask questions about your memory loss, such as:
What types of things you forget
When your memory problems started
Whether your memory seems to be getting worse
If it's getting harder to do your job or daily activities
If memory loss runs in your family
Doctors may want you to bring a family member or friend to your appointment who can describe symptoms you may not have noticed or may have trouble remembering.
Doctors may do tests such as:
Mental status testing—doctors will ask questions and have you do specific tasks to test your thinking skills, such as attention, memory, and language
MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or CT (computed tomography) scan if doctors suspect dementia or other problems such as a tumor or stroke
Blood tests
Spinal tap (using a needle to get a sample of spinal fluid from your lower back) if doctors suspect a brain or spinal infection
How do doctors treat memory loss?
Doctors will:
Treat any health problem causing your memory loss
Sometimes give you medicine, if you have dementia
Test you to see whether you should stop certain activities, such as driving
Offer tips, such as using lists and reminders
What can I do to help cope with memory loss?
Live a healthy life:
Eat healthy foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables
Be active each day
See your doctor for regular check-ups
Take part in learning, social, and physical activities
Get sufficient sleep each night
Stop smoking and drinking alcohol
Avoid stress
Use strategies to cope with memory loss:
Make lists
Keep a detailed calendar
Stick with a routine, such as going to bed at the same time every night and getting ready the same way every morning
Repeat new information several times
Focus on just one thing at a time
Stay organized, such as always putting your car keys in the same place
Join social activities to stay involved with others and stay mentally active