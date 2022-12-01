What are the symptoms of Alzheimer disease?

Alzheimer disease causes many of the same symptoms as other types of dementia. However, people with Alzheimer disease may have an especially hard time remembering recent events.

Alzheimer disease causes problems with:

Memory

Using language

Personality

Thinking clearly

These problems make it hard to do normal daily tasks, such as shopping, making meals, and managing money. People also may have trouble behaving appropriately.

Early symptoms of Alzheimer disease:

Forgetting things that just happened

Feeling depressed, afraid, anxious, or having few emotions

Having trouble making decisions

Having trouble finding the right word to say

Getting confused by things seen and heard

Finding it hard to drive a car

Trouble falling or staying asleep

Later symptoms of Alzheimer disease:

Trouble remembering past events

Not recognizing familiar people and things

Wandering

Getting irritated easily to the point where the person may lash out and hit others

Not knowing the time or place

Needing help to do daily activities, such as eating, getting dressed, and bathing

Unable to hold urine

Eventually, people with Alzheimer disease lose almost all brain function. They can't get out of bed or even move. Eventually, they can't even swallow food that's placed in their mouth.