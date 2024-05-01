Your brain is like the central processing unit in a computer

The brain receives information from your eyes, ears, nose, skin, and other sense organs. It processes information, generates thoughts and ideas, and sends messages to your body. For example, it tells your muscles how to move so you can walk, talk, and do the things you want your body to do. Your brain also controls a lot of what your body does without you thinking about it. For example, your brain automatically adjusts your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure.

You need your brain to be able to move, speak, taste, smell, hear, and see

The brain needs a lot of blood and oxygen to work—at every moment, about 20% of the blood pumped by your heart goes to the brain

You'll pass out if blood flow to your brain stops for more than 10 seconds.

Viewing the Brain