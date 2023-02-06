What is osteomyelitis?

Osteomyelitis is a bone infection.

Bone is living tissue and can get infected like any other part of your body

Infection gets into a bone through your blood or from nearby infected tissue or an open wound

You may have pain in your bone, fever, and weight loss

You'll need x-rays and maybe a CT (computed tomography) or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

You’ll need weeks of antibiotics and possibly surgery to treat osteomyelitis

With a bad infection, parts of the bone may die, which makes the infection harder to treat.

Sometimes the infection spreads out from your bone into nearby skin and muscle.