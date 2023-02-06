What is osteomyelitis?
Osteomyelitis is a bone infection.
Bone is living tissue and can get infected like any other part of your body
Infection gets into a bone through your blood or from nearby infected tissue or an open wound
You may have pain in your bone, fever, and weight loss
You'll need x-rays and maybe a CT (computed tomography) or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)
You’ll need weeks of antibiotics and possibly surgery to treat osteomyelitis
With a bad infection, parts of the bone may die, which makes the infection harder to treat.
Sometimes the infection spreads out from your bone into nearby skin and muscle.
What causes osteomyelitis?
Usually bone infections are caused by bacteria that:
Spread from nearby infected skin
Enter through a deep wound over a bone
Less often the bacteria:
Travel through your bloodstream from an infection in another part of your body
Enter when a broken bone has punctured the skin
Are a complication of bone or joint surgery
You're more likely to get osteomyelitis if you:
Have other health problems, such as cancer, sickle cell disease, or a weak immune system
Inject street drugs
Are on kidney dialysis
What are the symptoms of osteomyelitis?
Symptoms of osteomyelitis include:
Fever
Pain in the infected bone
Sore, red, warm, swollen area over the infected bone
Weight loss and tiredness
How can doctors tell if I have osteomyelitis?
Doctors do:
If these tests show osteomyelitis, then doctors may:
Use a needle or do surgery to take a sample of the infected area
How do doctors treat osteomyelitis?
Doctors treat osteomyelitis with:
Antibiotics given by vein
You may need the antibiotics for 4 to 8 weeks, especially if you've had the infection a long time.
If you're very sick or there's a lot of dead bone, doctors may:
Do surgery to remove infected and dead bone