What is infectious arthritis?
Arthritis is inflammation in a joint. There are many types of arthritis. Infectious arthritis is arthritis caused by a bacterial infection in a joint.
Your joint can get infected if another infection in your body spreads to the joint, or if your joint gets infected during surgery or from an injury
Usually only one large joint, such as your knee or shoulder, is affected
Your joint will be swollen, red, and sore, and you may have a fever
If left untreated, infectious arthritis can damage your joint
Doctors treat the infection with antibiotics and sometimes surgery to drain pus out of your joint
What causes infectious arthritis?
A joint can get infected from:
A cut, bite, or puncture wound over a joint
A skin infection close to a joint
Surgery on a joint
Gonorrhea that spreads to your joints
You're more likely to get infectious arthritis if you:
Have an artificial joint
Use needles to inject street drugs
Have alcohol use disorder
Have rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or other joint problems
Have a weak immune system
What are the symptoms of infectious arthritis?
A joint infection usually begins quickly. Your joint gets:
Very painful
Red and warm
Swollen and stiff
Sometimes, you get fever and chills.
In infants and children too young to talk, it can be hard to tell what's bothering them, but symptoms may include:
Not moving the infected joint
Being irritable
Refusing to eat
Fever
Refusing to walk if the infected joint is in a leg
How can doctors tell if I have infectious arthritis?
Doctors will:
Take a sample of fluid out of your joint with a needle to do tests
To tell what caused your joint infection, doctors may do:
Blood tests
Spinal fluid and urine tests
X-rays, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), or ultrasound of the joint
How do doctors treat infectious arthritis?
Doctors treat infectious arthritis with:
Antibiotics or antifungal medicine
Taking the pus out of your joint with a needle or, sometimes, surgery
A splint on the joint, followed by physical therapy