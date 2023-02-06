Arthritis is inflammation in a joint. There are many types of arthritis. Infectious arthritis is arthritis caused by a bacterial infection in a joint.

Your joint can get infected if another infection in your body spreads to the joint, or if your joint gets infected during surgery or from an injury

Usually only one large joint, such as your knee or shoulder, is affected

Your joint will be swollen, red, and sore, and you may have a fever

If left untreated, infectious arthritis can damage your joint