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MSD Manual
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HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
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HEALTH TOPICS
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Treating High Blood Sugar
In these topics
Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM)
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Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
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Medication Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
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Overview of Diabetes Mellitus in Children and Adolescents
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Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in Children and Adolescents
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Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents
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