What types of insulin can I use?

Insulin comes in different forms based on how quickly it starts working and how long it lasts:

Rapid-acting insulin

Regular insulin starts working in 30 to 60 minutes and lasts 6 to 8 hours

Intermediate-acting insulin starts working in 1 to 2 hours and lasts about a day

Long-acting insulin has very little effect in the first few hours but lasts 20 to 36 hours

You may take more than one type of insulin. And you may take insulin once or several times a day. What type you use and how often you take it depends on several things, including:

How sensitive your blood sugar levels are to changes in diet and activity

How often you're willing to test your blood sugar level

How often you're willing to take insulin

How well you can stick to your diet and exercise routine

Doctors will figure out which type of insulin will work best for you. Some people take the same amount of insulin every day. Other people change how much insulin they take every day depending on their diet, exercise, and blood sugar level. Your insulin needs may change if you gain or lose weight, change how much exercise you do, have a lot of emotional stress, or get a sickness or infection.