The Trusted Provider of Medical Information since 1899

Our mission is simple:

The Manuals, first published in 1899 and now known as MSD Manuals outside the United States and Canada, are one of the world’s most widely used medical information resources. The Manuals are committed to making the best current medical information accessible to health care professionals and patients on every continent.

We believe that health information is a universal right and that every person is entitled to accurate and accessible medical information. We have a responsibility to protect, preserve and share the best current medical information to enable more informed decisions, enhance relationships between patients and professionals, and improve health care outcomes around the world.

That’s why we are making the Manuals available for free in digital form in multiple languages to professionals and patients around the world.