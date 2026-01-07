Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in Children and Adolescents

To control blood glucose, children with type 1 diabetes take injections of insulin. They always require To control blood glucose, children with type 1 diabetes take injections of insulin. They always requireinsulin because nothing else is effective.

When type 1 diabetes is first diagnosed, children are usually hospitalized. Children with type 1 diabetes are given fluids (to treat dehydration) when necessary, and insulin. Children who do not have diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) at diagnosis typically receive 2 or more daily injections of insulin. Insulin treatment is usually begun in the hospital so that blood glucose levels can be tested often and doctors can change insulin dosage in response.

After diagnosis, children must take insulin regularly. Doctors work with children and their family to determine which insulin regimen is best.

There are several types of insulin regimens:

Multiple daily injections (MDI) regimen using a basal-bolus regimen

Insulin pump therapy

Fixed forms of MDI regimen or premixed insulin regimen (less common)

Most children who have type 1 diabetes should be treated with MDI regimens or with insulin pump therapy.

A basal-bolus regimen is the preferred MDI regimen. This regimen involves taking one injection of a longer-acting insulin (basal dose) every day and then separate supplemental injections (bolus doses) of a short-acting insulin immediately before meals. Each bolus dose can be different depending on how much food the child is going to eat or what the blood glucose level is at that time.

An advantage of the basal-bolus regimen is that it allows for flexibility as to when meals are eaten and how much is eaten.

In insulin pump therapy, the basal dose of insulin is delivered through a small, flexible tube (catheter) that is left in the skin. Supplemental boluses that are given at mealtime or that are given to correct a high blood glucose level are given as separate injections of rapid-acting insulin via the insulin pump.

Insulin Pump Image LEWIS HOUGHTON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Insulin pump therapy is increasingly being used in children. Potential benefits include better glucose control, safety, and user satisfaction compared to MDI regimens. This therapy is preferred for younger children, such as toddlers and preschoolers, and overall offers an added degree of control to many children.

Fixed forms of MDI regimens are less commonly used. If a basal-bolus regimen is not an option (for example, if adequate supervision is not available, such as when an adult is not available to give injections at school or daycare), fixed forms of MDI regimens can be an option. In these regimens, children typically receive a specific (fixed) amount of shorter-acting insulin before eating breakfast and dinner and a fixed dose of longer-acting insulin at bedtime.

Fixed regimens provide less flexibility, require a daily set schedule for meals, and have been largely replaced by basal-bolus regimens wherever possible.

Premixed insulin regimens use a fixed mixture of two forms of insulin: one that works quickly and lasts for only a few hours, and one that takes longer to work but lasts longer. The usual ratios of insulin are 70/30 (70% longer-acting and 30% shorter-acting) or 75/25. Children are given one injection at breakfast and one at dinner.

An advantage of premixed regimens is that they require fewer injections and are easier to manage. However, premixed regimens have less flexibility with respect to timing and amount of meals and cannot be adjusted as frequently. Thus, these regimens do not control blood glucose levels as well as other regimens and are not used as commonly except in some children whose nutritional intake is constant (such as some children fed through a feeding tube).