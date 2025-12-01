Type 2 diabetes is caused by resistance to insulin.

In type 2 diabetes mellitus, insulin secretion is inadequate because people have developed resistance to insulin.Insulin resistance leads to an inability to suppress glucose production by the liver and impairs glucose uptake. This combination gives rise to high levels of glucose in the blood (hyperglycemia). Often insulin levels are very high, especially early in the disease. Later in the course of the disease, insulin production may fall, further exacerbating hyperglycemia.

Obesity and weight gain are important determinants of insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes. Obesity and weight gain have some genetic determinants but are also influenced by diet, exercise, and lifestyle.

The disease generally develops in adults and becomes more common with increasing age; in the United States, approximately 30% of adults aged 18 to 44 years have impaired fasting glucose regulation or impaired glucose tolerance, while nearly 50% of adults older than 65 years do. In older adults, plasma glucose levels reach higher levels after eating than in younger adults, especially after meals with high carbohydrate loads. Glucose levels also take longer to return to normal, in part because of increased accumulation of visceral and abdominal fat and decreased muscle mass.

Both environmental and genetic factors contribute to type 2 diabetes. Many people with type 2 diabetes have relatives who are also affected, but no one causative gene has been identified.