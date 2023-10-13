Some Physical Causes and Features of Constipation in Infants and Children
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Birth defects of the anus
Abnormal position of the anus
Opening of the anus that appears closer than normal to the genitals
Measurements to determine the exact location of the anus’s opening
Anal stenosis (a narrowed anus)
Delayed passage of the first BM (called meconium) during the first 24–48 hours of life
Explosive and painful BMs
A swollen abdomen
Abnormal appearance or position of the anus
A doctor's examination
Blockage of the opening of the anus (anorectal malformations)
A swollen abdomen
No BMs
A blockage of the anus detected during a doctor's examination
A doctor's examination done soon after birth
Spinal cord problems
Meningomyelocele (the most severe form of spina bifida)
A raw, red area on the back where the spinal cord protrudes, seen at birth
A decrease in reflexes of the legs or in muscle tone
Absence of the normal reflex of the anus (a tightening when lightly touched, called anal wink)
Plain x-rays of the lower spine
MRI of the spine
Occult spina bifida (incomplete formation of the bones of the spine)
Possibly a tuft of hair or dimpling on the skin over the defect, seen at birth
MRI of the spine
A tethered spinal cord (during fetal development, the spinal cord is stuck at the lower end of the spinal column and cannot move up to its normal position)
Problems with walking, pain or weakness in the legs, and back pain
Urinary incontinence
MRI of the spine
A tumor near the tailbone (sacral teratoma) or other spinal cord tumor
Back pain, problems with walking, and pain or weakness in the legs
Urinary incontinence
MRI of the spine
Infection of the spine or spinal cord
Back pain, problems with walking, and pain or weakness in the legs
Fever
Urinary incontinence
MRI of the spine
Hormonal, metabolic, or electrolyte disorders
Diabetes insipidus (due to problems with antidiuretic hormone, which helps regulate the amount of water in the body)
Excessive thirst and excessive crying that is quieted by giving children water
Excessive urination of dilute urine
Weight loss and vomiting
Urine and blood tests to measure how dilute urine and blood are (osmolality)
Blood tests to measure antidiuretic hormone levels
Hypercalcemia (an abnormally high calcium level in the blood)
Nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, muscle weakness, and abdominal pain
Excessive thirst and excessive urination
Blood tests to measure the calcium level
Hypokalemia (an abnormally low potassium level in the blood)
Muscular weakness
Excessive urination and dehydration
Not growing as expected (failure to thrive)
Possibly use of diuretics or certain antibiotics
Blood tests to measure levels of electrolytes
Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland)
Poor feeding
A slow heart rate
In newborns, large soft spots (fontanelles) between the skull bones and slack muscle tone
Dry skin, intolerance of cold, fatigue, and jaundice
Blood tests to measure thyroid hormone levels
Intestinal disorders
Delayed passage of the first BM
Poor weight gain or failure to thrive
Frequent bouts of pneumonia
A sweat test
Possibly genetic testing to confirm the diagnosis
Delayed passage of the first BM
A swollen abdomen
Green or yellow vomit, indicating that it contains bile
A narrowed anus detected during a doctor's examination
X-rays of the lower digestive tract after barium is inserted in the rectum (barium enema)
Measurement of pressure inside the anus and rectum (manometry)
Biopsy of the rectum
Vomiting
Poor feeding
Weight loss, poor growth, or both
Blood in stools
Stool tests
Symptoms that lessen when the formula is changed
Possibly endoscopy, colonoscopy, or both
Abdominal pain
Bloating
Weight loss
Fatigue
Blood tests
Endoscopy
Long-standing (chronic) abdominal pain
Diarrhea and constipation that come and go
A feeling of incomplete emptying after a BM
Evaluation of BM patterns and the timing and characteristics of pain
Exclusion of other disorders by history, physical examination, and possibly blood tests, stool tests, imaging, or colonoscopy
Pseudo-obstruction (which causes symptoms of a blockage but no blockage is detected)
Nausea and vomiting
Abdominal pain and a swollen abdomen
X-ray of the abdomen
Tests to assess how well the bowel functions (bowel motility studies)
A tumor in the abdomen
Weight loss, night sweats, and fever
Abdominal swelling or pain
An abdominal mass detected during a doctor's examination
MRI
Drug side effects
Use of drugs with anticholinergic effects(such as antihistamines), antidepressants, chemotherapy drugs, or opioids
Use of drugs that can cause constipation
A doctor's examination
Toxins
A sudden reduction in the ability to suck
Loss of muscle tone
Sometimes consumption of honey before age 12 months
A test for botulinum toxin in stool
Usually no symptoms
Possibly abdominal pain, fatigue, and irritability
Regression in development
Blood tests to measure the lead level
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
BM = bowel movement; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.